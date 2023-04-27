The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has released the latest list of drugs that failed drug safety alert. This list includes commonly used drugs like Amoxycillin, Calcium and Vitamin D3 Tablets, Telmisartan Tablets, and Albendazole Tablets.

The latest release informs that 1,497 samples were checked of which 1449 samples were declared as of Standard Quality.

The drugs against which the CDSCO has issued warning include commonly used anti-diabetic, antibiotics, calcium and cardiac drugs. The list also includes some of the popular drugs like epilepsy drug Gabapentin, hypertension drug Telmisartan, anti-diabetes drug combination Glimepiride and Metformin and HIV drug Ritonavir.

The alert list also includes iron and folic acid tablets, probiotics and several multivitamin pills. It also includes Vitamin C, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid and Niacinamide injections.

Meanwhile, Abott India Limited issued a public notice which stated that the company has issued a voluntary recall of one batch of Thyronorm Tablets (Thyroxine Sodium). According to the public notice, the recalled batch is AEJ0713; Mfg., Date: March 2023. The drug is used for the treatment of Hypothyrodism. According to the company, this batch has been invoiced only in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

“Patients who has recently purchased Thyronorm with batch no AEJ0713; Mfg., Date: March 2023; Expiry Date: Februrary 2025 are requested to return the bottle to the chemist they purchased it from…," the company stated in the notice.

According to media reports, the company also maintained that it was working with distributors and partners to facilitate this recall.

“This batch has been invoiced only in MP and Telangana. This issue does not affect or extend to any other batch or dosage strength of Thyronorm or other Abbott products,“ the company added as quoted by media.

Last month, the NITI Aayog recommended that Indian standards of drug regulation should be on par with global standards as well as aligned with the International Council for Harmonisation guidelines while promoting ease of doing business.

The apex public policy think tank of the central government also suggested creating a separate authority to regulate medical devices in the country which is currently being monitored by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).