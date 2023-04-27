Amoxycillin, Vit C, Vit B12, Niacinamide injections, other common drugs fail CDSCO safety test. Check list here2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 10:09 PM IST
- The drugs against which the CDSCO has issued warning include commonly used anti-diabetic, antibiotics, calcium and cardiac drugs.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has released the latest list of drugs that failed drug safety alert. This list includes commonly used drugs like Amoxycillin, Calcium and Vitamin D3 Tablets, Telmisartan Tablets, and Albendazole Tablets.
