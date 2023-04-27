Meanwhile, Abott India Limited issued a public notice which stated that the company has issued a voluntary recall of one batch of Thyronorm Tablets (Thyroxine Sodium). According to the public notice, the recalled batch is AEJ0713; Mfg., Date: March 2023. The drug is used for the treatment of Hypothyrodism. According to the company, this batch has been invoiced only in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.