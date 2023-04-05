Amp Energy to set up 1 GW solar cell, module manufacturing capacity under PLI scheme1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 02:13 PM IST
Amp Energy India (AMPIN Solar One) has won 1GW for basket 3, and would be eligible to receive a maximum incentive of ₹1.4 billion/ ₹140 crore
New Delhi: Amp Energy India on Wednesday said it has bagged one gigawatt (GW) capacity for integrating solar cell and module manufacturing under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme tranche-II.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×