Amphan grows to Category 5 in record 18 hours; landfall likely today

As many as 15 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been positioned in Odisha, and 19 teams in West Bengal. Seven teams are on standby. “This time we are facing two disasters at the same time—covid-19 and Cyclone Amphan. We have to be careful and keep social distancing into consideration, while planning relief operations. Relief shelters that could earlier house 1,000 persons, can now probably be allowed to accommodate just 500," said NDRF chief Satya Narayan Pradhan.