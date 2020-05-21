New Delhi: Super Cyclone Amphan weakened into a cyclonic storm over Bangladesh on Thursday morning, after leaving a trail of destruction in the coastal districts of West Bengal.

The latest update from India Meteorological Department (IMD) suggests the cyclone continued to move north-northeastwards after making a landfall on the West Bengal coast. It laid centred over Bangladesh, 300 kms away from Kolkata, early on Thursday.

The cyclone had hit the West Bengal on Wednesday afternoon as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting up to 190 kmph, ravaging the coastal state. Heavy rains lashed the regions, with Kolkata recording 222 mm rainfall by midnight.

The cyclone crossed the West Bengal-Bangladesh border around 1 am. No adverse weather is expected over West Bengal and Odisha on Thursday and conditions over north Bay of Bengal are also likely to get clear.

According to IMD, the cyclone would continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a deep depression during next three hours and into a depression during the subsequent six hours.

However, it would bring moderate to heavy rains over parts of Assam and Meghalaya, during the next 12 hours.

One of the most rapidly intensifying cyclones, Amphan was also the most intense cyclone that formed over Bay of Bengal after the 1999 Odisha super cyclone. But its actual track was similar to the track predicted by IMD.

"Comparison of the forecasted and actual track of Cyclone Amphan shows forecast has turned out to be accurate, indicating that the prediction of rainfall, wind and tidal wave has also been correct. This has increased the confidence of disaster management authorities," said Union Minister of Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan in a tweet.

