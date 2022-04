India has enough coal stocks to meet more than 30 days of demands and there is no need to panic, Coal Ministry said. It further said 72.5 million tonnes (mt) of coal stocks are lying with Coal India Ltd.

“Ample coal is available in the nation which is being refilled regularly with record production and will serve us for another month. Currently, 72.5 MT of coal is present at different sources like stock with Coal IndiaHQ, SCCL, washeries, etc., and 22.01 MT with TPPs," Coal Ministry tweeted.

Coal companies are dispatching almost 2.0 million tonnes (MT) of coal every day to the power sector through various modes, such as railways, roadways and RCR-mode, said Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi in a tweet.

Additionally, 16.7 MT coal has been offered to power generation companies with an option to lift this quantity through RCR-mode to sufficiently stock up, he added.

Coal companies are dispatching almost 2.0 MT coal every day to power sector through various modes, such as railways, roadways & RCR-mode.

This comes as reports have emerged of a shortage of coal stocks at power plants and raised concerns about its effect on the power supply.

Electricity demand has shot up due to the reopening and as the country heads towards the peak summer season, but supply has been disrupted due to the reduced availability of railway rakes to transport coal and lower coal imports.