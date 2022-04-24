Ample coal stocks in India: Modi Minister dismisses shortage reports

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Coal companies are dispatching almost 2.0 million tonnes (MT) of coal every day to the power sector through various modes, said Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India has enough coal stocks to meet more than 30 days of demands and there is no need to panic, Coal Ministry said. It further said 72.5 million tonnes (mt) of coal stocks are lying with Coal India Ltd.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India has enough coal stocks to meet more than 30 days of demands and there is no need to panic, Coal Ministry said. It further said 72.5 million tonnes (mt) of coal stocks are lying with Coal India Ltd.
“Ample coal is available in the nation which is being refilled regularly with record production and will serve us for another month. Currently, 72.5 MT of coal is present at different sources like stock with Coal IndiaHQ, SCCL, washeries, etc., and 22.01 MT with TPPs," Coal Ministry tweeted.
“Ample coal is available in the nation which is being refilled regularly with record production and will serve us for another month. Currently, 72.5 MT of coal is present at different sources like stock with Coal IndiaHQ, SCCL, washeries, etc., and 22.01 MT with TPPs," Coal Ministry tweeted.
Coal companies are dispatching almost 2.0 million tonnes (MT) of coal every day to the power sector through various modes, such as railways, roadways and RCR-mode, said Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi in a tweet.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Coal companies are dispatching almost 2.0 million tonnes (MT) of coal every day to the power sector through various modes, such as railways, roadways and RCR-mode, said Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi in a tweet.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, 16.7 MT coal has been offered to power generation companies with an option to lift this quantity through RCR-mode to sufficiently stock up, he added.
Additionally, 16.7 MT coal has been offered to power generation companies with an option to lift this quantity through RCR-mode to sufficiently stock up, he added.
This comes as reports have emerged of a shortage of coal stocks at power plants and raised concerns about its effect on the power supply.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This comes as reports have emerged of a shortage of coal stocks at power plants and raised concerns about its effect on the power supply.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Electricity demand has shot up due to the reopening and as the country heads towards the peak summer season, but supply has been disrupted due to the reduced availability of railway rakes to transport coal and lower coal imports.
Electricity demand has shot up due to the reopening and as the country heads towards the peak summer season, but supply has been disrupted due to the reduced availability of railway rakes to transport coal and lower coal imports.