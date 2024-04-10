'Amplified false narrative on social media': Delhi Police on Umar Khalid
Special Public Prosecutor said Umar Khalid's mobile phone data revealed he was in contact with some actors, politicians, activists and celebrities and sent them some links by certain news portals against the Delhi Police.
The Delhi Police told a court here Tuesday that former JNU student Umar Khalid amplified a false narrative in his favour through social media, completing its arguments against his bail plea in the 2020 Delhi riots case.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message