Amravati airport gets DGCA nod, CM Fadnavis says Alliance Air to start operations by month-end

Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) The Amravati airport has received aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Alliance Air will operate flights from the facility to Mumbai by the end of the month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

Amravati Airport, located in Belora, was initially developed by the Public Works Department in 1992 but remained non-operational for public use.

The state-run Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) revamped the airport with an extended runway and other upgrades to meet licensing requirements.

The initiative was part of Maharashtra government's broader push to expand its aviation infrastructure, which includes airports in Chandrapur, Dhule, Shirdi, and Navi Mumbai.

In a post on X, Fadnavis said granting of aerodrome licence is a milestone that clears the path for commercial flights to take off from Amravati, boosting regional connectivity and economic prospects. "Alliance Air is set to commence flights on the Amravati-Mumbai-Amravati route by the end of this month, marking the airport's first scheduled operations," he said.