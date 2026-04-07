Amravati gets legal status as Andhra Pradesh's capital after President Murmu signs landmark amendment act

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Act 2026, granting Amaravati full legal recognition as the permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh. The development marks the culmination of a political and administrative saga that has defined the state's identity since its bifurcation from Telangana in 2014.

What the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Amendment Act 2026 Changes The original 2014 Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act had designated Hyderabad as a common capital for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for a transitional period not exceeding ten years, after which Hyderabad would revert exclusively to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh would establish a new capital of its own.

The amendment now fulfils that mandate, with Amaravati formally designated as that capital of Andhra Pradesh — and crucially, the legislation includes provisions that prevent any future government from reversing the decision.

The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on 1 April by a voice vote, with support cutting across party lines. The opposition Congress party joined the ruling NDA in backing the legislation, lending it rare cross-party legitimacy.

Chandrababu Naidu's Long-Held Vision Finally Realised For Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party is a key constituent of the NDA, the President's assent represents the fulfilment of a defining political ambition.

CM Naidu expressed profound gratitude to President Murmu for her approval and extended his thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Government for their sustained support in steering the legislation to fruition.

The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh has long championed Amaravati as a world-class planned city befitting the aspirations of a newly formed state, and the legal recognition now provides the administrative and constitutional foundation his government has sought for years.

Dy CM Pawan Kalyan hails decision Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh posts, "Amaravati - The Capital of Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh, no longer a state left without a capital… no longer a future held in uncertainty. April 6th will be etched in history as the day Amaravati was officially recognized as the capital of Andhra Pradesh. On this historic occasion, following the passage of the Bill in Parliament and the issuance of the Gazette Notification by the Government of India, and with the assent of the Hon’ble President of Bharat, this long-awaited aspiration of the people of Andhra Pradesh has finally been fulfilled. My sincere gratitude to the Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, Hon’ble PM Sri Narendra Modi, and Hon’ble CM Sri N Chandrababu Naidu garu, for making this historic moment possible."

Nara Lokesh Pays Tribute to Amaravati's Farmers Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Education and Information Technology, Nara Lokesh, described the day as historic for every citizen of the state. "The President's assent has transformed the long-standing vision of Amaravati into a concrete reality," he said, thanking Prime Minister Modi for his vision and commitment to Andhra Pradesh's future.

Lokesh reserved particular praise for the farmers of Amaravati, many of whom had voluntarily pooled their land years ago to make the capital project possible. He paid special tribute to them, stating that their patience, resilience, and sacrifice were instrumental in achieving this milestone — a recognition that the capital's foundation rests as much on human endurance as on legislative process.

Where Is Amaravati and Why Does Its Location Matter Amaravati sits in Guntur district on the right bank of the Krishna River, approximately 15 kilometres southwest of Vijayawada. The city takes its name from the nearby historic site of Amaravathi, which served as the capital of the Satavahana Empire nearly two thousand years ago, lending the modern capital project a sense of civilisational continuity that its proponents have long emphasised.

Its location along the Krishna River positions it at the geographic and economic heart of Andhra Pradesh, with proximity to Vijayawada offering logistical advantages as the state builds out its administrative infrastructure.