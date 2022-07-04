Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amravati murder case: Police confiscates accused's bike, check more details

On 2 July, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the case to National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Weeks after the Amravati-based chemist Umesh Kolhe's murder on 21 June, police confiscated the motorcycle used by the accused in the Umesh Kolhe murder case on 4 July.

On 2 July, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the case to National Investigation Agency (NIA). A total of seven accused have been arrested so far in this case.

On Monday, the NIA took all the accused to an unknown location, where they are being interrogated. The mobile phones of all the accused have been sent for forensics.

Earlier, Maharahtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said on 4 July that the initial 'theft' angle in the killing of a medical store owner in Amravati city will be investigated.

ALSO READ: Umesh Kolhe murder case: MHA hands over probe to NIA

Meanwhile, Amravati Commissioner of Police (CP) Arti Singh said that there was no negligence on part of the Police regarding the brutal murder of Umesh Kolhe and added that the family did not mention any threats.

Kolhe -- murdered for allegedly making a social media post in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma -- was declared dead after his son rushed to a hospital following being stabbed.

On July 1, the Supreme Court harshly criticised suspended BJP politician Nupur Sharma for her derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad, declaring that her "loose tongue" had "put the entire country on fire," and requiring her to make an instant public apology.

ALSO READ: Nupur Sharma’s ‘loose tongue’ set entire India on fire: Supreme Court

During a TV debate, Sharma made a statement about the Prophet Muhammad that led to nationwide outrage and stern responses from various Gulf nations. She was later expelled from the BJP.

With PTI inputs. 

