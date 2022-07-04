Amravati murder case: Police confiscates accused's bike, check more details

Meanwhile, Amravati Commissioner of Police (CP) Arti Singh said that there was no negligence on part of the Police regarding the brutal murder of Umesh Kolhe and added that the family did not mention any threats.
Kolhe -- murdered for allegedly making a social media post in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma -- was declared dead after his son rushed to a hospital following being stabbed.
On July 1, the Supreme Court harshly criticised suspended BJP politician Nupur Sharma for her derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad, declaring that her "loose tongue" had "put the entire country on fire," and requiring her to make an instant public apology.
