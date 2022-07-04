Amravati murder case: Police knew Nupur Sharma connection2 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 06:46 PM IST
Police knew that the Amravati murder case was linked to posts backing Nupur Sharma’s Prophet Muhammad statement. However, the information was not revealed earlier due to its very sensitive nature, Police Commissioner Arti Singh has said.