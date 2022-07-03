Amravati murder: High-level meeting being held to review law & order situation3 min read . Updated: 03 Jul 2022, 01:08 PM IST
The meeting comes amid the NIA probing the killing of a pharmacist in Maharashtra's Amravati
Days after a pharmacist was brutally murdered in Maharashtra's Amravati, a high-level meeting of police officers to review the law and order situation in the district is being held under the chairmanship of IG Amravati.