Days after a pharmacist was brutally murdered in Maharashtra's Amravati, a high-level meeting of police officers to review the law and order situation in the district is being held under the chairmanship of IG Amravati.

All senior officers are reportedly present at the meeting. Security situation of entire city, its sensitive areas are being reportedly discussed at the meeting.

On the night of June 21, pharmacist Umesh Kolhe was murdered allegedly because of WhatsApp messages supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma amid the row over her Prophet Mohammed remarks.

Kolhe, 54, was returning home on a two-wheeler late in the night when he was accosted by three men and murdered. His wife and son were in a different two-wheeler but they could not save him.

CCTV footage shows Umesh Kolhe riding his two-wheeler but the killing itself seems not to be clearly visible.

Six people have been arrested so far, informed Amravati deputy commissioner of police Vikram Sali, adding the accused had claimed they killed Kolhe because of what he posted about Nupur Sharma.

The case has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency.

The union home ministry tweeted saying 'the conspiracy behind the killing (and any) international linkages' would be fully investigated.

Kolhe's murder took place exactly a week before another gruesome attack - on a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

Kanhaiya Lal had also shared messages in support of Nupur Sharma and he was hacked to death in broad daylight at his shop by two Muslim men. The accused filmed the killing and circulated the video but were captured hours later.

Two others were also arrested in connection with the Udaipur killing and all four have been sent to 10-day police custody.

The NIA which is investigating the cold-blooded Amravati murder has called the gruesome ISIS-style killing of Umesh Kolhe by Islamists a terror act with the motive to terrorize a “section of people of India" in the registered FIR on late Saturday night.

The NIA will also investigate whether the case is part of a national conspiracy or the savage crime has been instigated from abroad.

A case under Section 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Section 34, 153 (A), 153 (B), 120 (B) and 302 IPC has been filed based on a complaint by the victim’s son.

The FIR has listed Mudassir Ahmed, Shahrukh Pathan, Abdul Thoufik, Shoaib Khan, Atib Rashid, Yusuf Khan, Shahim Ahmed and Irfan Khan as accused along with unknown others.

The NIA filed an FIR based on a Union Home Ministry order on Saturday asking the nodal federal investigating agency to take up the case.

While the crime was committed by Islamists on June 21, five days before the Udaipur killing of a similar nature, the Amravati police registered it as a case of murder with robbery as a motive.

The NIA FIR makes it clear that nothing was stolen from the victim, posing serious questions on the police of the state then under the MVA government headed by Uddhav Thackeray.