Amrit Udyan, formerly known as Mughal Gardens to open for visitors from 31 January2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 05:51 AM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday renamed the six gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan, including the well-known Mughal Gardens, to Amrit Udyan
President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated Udyan Utsav 2023 on Sunday, opening the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens, including the recently renamed Amrit Udyan, to the public starting Tuesday. Amrit Udyan will be open to visitors from 31 January, 2023, to 26 March, 2023, between 10am and 4pm, according to a statement from the Rashtapati Bhavan.
