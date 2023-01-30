According to a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan, "Rashtrapati Bhavan is home to a diverse collection of gardens. Originally, these included the East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden. During the terms of former Presidents Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind, additional gardens were developed, such as the Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden, and Arogya Vanam. In celebration of 75 years of independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' the President of India has decided to give all of the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens a common name of 'Amrit Udyan.'"