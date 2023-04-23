After 36 days of manhunt, Punjab Police finally succeeded in arresting radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh on Sunday.
After 36 days of manhunt, Punjab Police finally succeeded in arresting radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh on Sunday.
The Punjab police on Sunday nabbed 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh from Moga district.
The Punjab police on Sunday nabbed 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh from Moga district.
The radical leader had been declared a "fugitive" while he was on a run earlier in March.
The radical leader had been declared a "fugitive" while he was on a run earlier in March.
'Waris Punjab De' was founded by actor/ activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year.
'Waris Punjab De' was founded by actor/ activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year.
A timeline of pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal SIngh's case:
- 23 February: The supporters of Amritpal Singh clashed with Punjab police and stormed into a police complex in Amritsar's Ajnala, protesting against the arrest of one of his associates (Lovepreet Toofan).
- 24 Feb: Ajnala court ordered the release of Lovepreet Singh.
- 10 March: Centre blocked six YouTube channels allegedly promoting pro-Khalistan sentiments
- 18 March: Punjab police launched a crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh. The police nabbed a total of 78 persons in connection with the crackdown.
- 19 March: Amritpal Singh was declared fugitive, Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal said.
- 19 March: The vehicle used by 'Waris Punjab De' chief for his escape was seized by Punjab Police on Sunday, along with several other vehicles and ammunition.
- 20 March: Police arrested 112 supporters of Amritpal Singh. Police also arrested Amritpal Singh's uncle and driver.
- 20 March: Several people belonging to the Sikh community gathered outside the British High Commission in Chanakyapuri to protest pro-Khalistan separatists pulling down the Indian flag at the Indian High Commission in London.
- 21 March: An order to detain Amritpal Singh under the stringent National Security Act was issued by the Amritsar district magistrate.
- 21 March: The car in which 'Waris Punjab De' leader Amritpal Singh fled while being chased by police was recovered. He visited a Gurudwara in Nangal Ambian village in Jalandhar district and changed his clothes before fleeing again.
- 22 March: The Uttarakhand Police conducted a combing operation at gurdwaras, hotels, and areas on the Indo-Nepal border in Udham Singh Nagar district in search of Amritpal Singh.
- 22 March: Punjab Police issued a lookout circular (LOC) and non-bailable warrant (NBW) against 'Waris Punjab De' chief.
- 23 March: Punjab Police have arrested a man who was allegedly part of the private security setup of the pro-Khalistan preacher.
- 23 March: Haryana police arrested a woman who allegedly harboured Amritpal Singh and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home in Kurukshetra district.
- 24 March: Amritpal Singh, kept his wife in captivity, beat her up regularly, and was associated with several other women, according to inputs from intelligence agencies.
- 25 March: A CCTV footage emerged, purportedly showing Amritpla Singh wearing a jacket and trousers and speaking on a mobile phone from Patiala.
- 26 March: Amritpal Singh chose to create 'Warris Panj-Aab De', phonetically similar to 'Waris Punjab De' already formed by Deep Sidhu's brother, to piggyback on the late actor's popularity after the radical preacher failed to take control of the existing outfit, documents confiscated during a crackdown on his show.
- 28 March: A new video of Amritpal Singh with his key aide Papalpreet Singh surfaced on social media. He was seen without a turban and wearing a mask.
- The updated CCTV footage is said to be from a market in Delhi.
- 29 March: Amritpal Singh appeared in a video wherein he called on the "Sikh sangat" to come together if they want to "save" Punjab. He added, "I urge the Sikh sangat to join the Sarbat Khalsa campaign if they want to save Punjab. I am grateful to all the Sikh Sangat, who carried out protests against the action taken against me."
- 30 March: Amritpal released another video in which he said he was not a fugitive and would soon appear before the world.“Those who feel that I have turned fugitive and I have left my associates, they should not keep this illusion in their mind. I do not fear death," he said in the video in Punjabi.
- 10 April: Punjab Police in a joint operation arrested pro-Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh's aide Papalpreet Singh arrested from Hoshiarpur.
- 12 April: Posters declaring radical preacher Amritpal Singh a "wanted man" were pasted at the Batala railway station in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.
- 15 April: Punjab Police arrested another key aide of Amritpal Singh. Joga Singh, a resident of Ludhiana and the in-charge of a "dera" in Pilibhit, was arrested from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib.
- 20 April: Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur was stopped from boarding a flight from Amritsar to the UK. Kirandeep Kaur was booked on an Air India flight, which was scheduled to take off at 2.30 pm from the Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport.
A timeline of pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal SIngh's case:
- 23 February: The supporters of Amritpal Singh clashed with Punjab police and stormed into a police complex in Amritsar's Ajnala, protesting against the arrest of one of his associates (Lovepreet Toofan).
- 24 Feb: Ajnala court ordered the release of Lovepreet Singh.
- 10 March: Centre blocked six YouTube channels allegedly promoting pro-Khalistan sentiments
- 18 March: Punjab police launched a crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh. The police nabbed a total of 78 persons in connection with the crackdown.
- 19 March: Amritpal Singh was declared fugitive, Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal said.
- 19 March: The vehicle used by 'Waris Punjab De' chief for his escape was seized by Punjab Police on Sunday, along with several other vehicles and ammunition.
- 20 March: Police arrested 112 supporters of Amritpal Singh. Police also arrested Amritpal Singh's uncle and driver.
- 20 March: Several people belonging to the Sikh community gathered outside the British High Commission in Chanakyapuri to protest pro-Khalistan separatists pulling down the Indian flag at the Indian High Commission in London.
- 21 March: An order to detain Amritpal Singh under the stringent National Security Act was issued by the Amritsar district magistrate.
- 21 March: The car in which 'Waris Punjab De' leader Amritpal Singh fled while being chased by police was recovered. He visited a Gurudwara in Nangal Ambian village in Jalandhar district and changed his clothes before fleeing again.
- 22 March: The Uttarakhand Police conducted a combing operation at gurdwaras, hotels, and areas on the Indo-Nepal border in Udham Singh Nagar district in search of Amritpal Singh.
- 22 March: Punjab Police issued a lookout circular (LOC) and non-bailable warrant (NBW) against 'Waris Punjab De' chief.
- 23 March: Punjab Police have arrested a man who was allegedly part of the private security setup of the pro-Khalistan preacher.
- 23 March: Haryana police arrested a woman who allegedly harboured Amritpal Singh and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home in Kurukshetra district.
- 24 March: Amritpal Singh, kept his wife in captivity, beat her up regularly, and was associated with several other women, according to inputs from intelligence agencies.
- 25 March: A CCTV footage emerged, purportedly showing Amritpla Singh wearing a jacket and trousers and speaking on a mobile phone from Patiala.
- 26 March: Amritpal Singh chose to create 'Warris Panj-Aab De', phonetically similar to 'Waris Punjab De' already formed by Deep Sidhu's brother, to piggyback on the late actor's popularity after the radical preacher failed to take control of the existing outfit, documents confiscated during a crackdown on his show.
- 28 March: A new video of Amritpal Singh with his key aide Papalpreet Singh surfaced on social media. He was seen without a turban and wearing a mask.
- The updated CCTV footage is said to be from a market in Delhi.
- 29 March: Amritpal Singh appeared in a video wherein he called on the "Sikh sangat" to come together if they want to "save" Punjab. He added, "I urge the Sikh sangat to join the Sarbat Khalsa campaign if they want to save Punjab. I am grateful to all the Sikh Sangat, who carried out protests against the action taken against me."
- 30 March: Amritpal released another video in which he said he was not a fugitive and would soon appear before the world.“Those who feel that I have turned fugitive and I have left my associates, they should not keep this illusion in their mind. I do not fear death," he said in the video in Punjabi.
- 10 April: Punjab Police in a joint operation arrested pro-Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh's aide Papalpreet Singh arrested from Hoshiarpur.
- 12 April: Posters declaring radical preacher Amritpal Singh a "wanted man" were pasted at the Batala railway station in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.
- 15 April: Punjab Police arrested another key aide of Amritpal Singh. Joga Singh, a resident of Ludhiana and the in-charge of a "dera" in Pilibhit, was arrested from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib.
- 20 April: Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur was stopped from boarding a flight from Amritsar to the UK. Kirandeep Kaur was booked on an Air India flight, which was scheduled to take off at 2.30 pm from the Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.