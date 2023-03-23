Amritpal Singh changed bike, tried to cross river using boat, Punjab Police traces radical leader's movement to Haryana2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 07:34 PM IST
Punjab police traced Amritpal Singh's movement to Kurukshetra in Haryana and also detained one person with knowledge of Singh's whereabouts
Punjab Police's manhunt against Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh entered the fifth day on Thursday and the police are analyzing CCTV footage from several locations. Punjab IGP Sukchain Singh Gill informed the media that they are tracing the movements of Amritpal Singh and have also arrested two people including a woman from Haryana with knowledge about his whereabouts.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×