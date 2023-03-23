Punjab Police's manhunt against Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh entered the fifth day on Thursday and the police are analyzing CCTV footage from several locations. Punjab IGP Sukchain Singh Gill informed the media that they are tracing the movements of Amritpal Singh and have also arrested two people including a woman from Haryana with knowledge about his whereabouts.

“As far as Amritpal's trail is concerned, our team has tracking. CCTV footage was retrieved from several locations. There is a Sekhowal village that has a Gurudwara. They changed their bike there as well and after that, tried to get a boat to cross the river. When they failed to get one, they used an old bridge to cross the river," Punjab IGP said according to news agency ANI.

The police then traced his movement to Kurukshetra in Haryana and also detained one person with knowledge of Singh's whereabouts.

“After roaming around, they hired an auto. After this, the further movement was located in Kurukshetra, Haryana. Gurpej, who is in our custody, also told us about a woman to whom he (Amritpal) can go to seek harbor," the IGP added.

Punjab Police took help from Haryana Police to arrest a woman named Baljeet Kaur and she confessed that Amritpal Singh stayed at her place with an accomplice named Papalpreet Singh.

“So, with the help of Haryana Police, a woman - Baljeet Kaur - was arrested. It was found from the woman that on the night of 19th March, both Papalpreet Singh and Amritpal Singh stayed there. The woman has known Papalpreet for more than the last two years and he has stayed there several times," the police official said.

“After staying the night, they moved out of there the next day. We are examining the CCTV footage, and we hope that we will soon arrest Amritpal Singh," IGP Sukchain Singh Gill added.

On Tuesday, police released a CCTV footage where Amritpal Singh can be seen switching vehicles to evade police.