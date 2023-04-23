Amritpal Singh, eight aides reach Assam's Dibrugarh jail after arrest: Watch2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 03:51 PM IST
- Amritpal Singh was evading Punjab Police since 18 March, when the police launched a crackdown against the leader and his followers
Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh reached Dibrugarh jail in Assam on Sunday after his arrest in the Moga district of Punjab. The self-styled preacher was evading Punjab Police since 18 March, when the police launched a crackdown against the leader and his followers. Many other accomplices of Amritpal Singh are also lodged in Dibrugarh jail.
