Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh reached Dibrugarh jail in Assam on Sunday after his arrest in the Moga district of Punjab. The self-styled preacher was evading Punjab Police since 18 March, when the police launched a crackdown against the leader and his followers. Many other accomplices of Amritpal Singh are also lodged in Dibrugarh jail.

Nine of Amritpal's aides - Daljit Singh Kalsi, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh, and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla - have been lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam.

Dibrugarh central jail is deemed the most impregnable correctional facility in the region and one of the oldest in Northeast India. Although the motive for Amritpal Singh's journey to Assam remains uncertain, several sources suggest that Dibrugarh jail, which was utilized to detain high-profile militants during the height of ULFA's insurgency in Assam, has been significantly strengthened

Amritpal Singh was arrested from a Gurudwara in the Moga district of Punjab and reportedly also addressed a gathering before his arrest. According to the officials, the arrest was done by combined efforts of the Punjab Police and national intelligence.

The Waris Punjab De chief evaded police for 36 days during which reports and rumors about his whereabouts were all around. The Punjab Police had also booked the pro-Khalistani leader under the National Security Act (NSA).

The arrest in Moga also assumes significance because it is the birthplace of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was a terrorist and separatist linked to the Khalistan movement. When Amritpal Singh came to India from Dubai, the way he carried himself was very similar to Bhindranwale and sources claimed that he even went through cosmetic surgery in Georgia to appear like the Khalistan terrorist.

Earlier, Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur has been detained by Punjab police at Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport, Amritsar as she was trying to board a flight to London.

