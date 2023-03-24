Amritpal Singh kept wife Kirandip Kaur in captivity, beat her regularly, intelligence agencies says2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 03:04 PM IST
A report by Central Intelligence agencies reveals that Amritpal was living a lavish lifestyle in Dubai without following Sikh tenets and was not an Amritdhari Sikh.Amritpal Singh kept wife Kirandip Kaur in captivity, beat regularly, says intel agencies
Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh kept his wife Kirandip Kaur in captivity, beat her up regularly, according to inputs by intelligence agencies. It also added that Singh was also associated with several other women.
