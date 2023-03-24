Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh kept his wife Kirandip Kaur in captivity, beat her up regularly, according to inputs by intelligence agencies. It also added that Singh was also associated with several other women.

A report by Central Intelligence agencies revealed that Amritpal was living a lavish lifestyle in Dubai without following Sikh tenets and was not an Amritdhari Sikh.

The probe agencies are also investigating why Singh visited Thailand numerous times, including whether he was indulging in prostitution or did he have a girlfriend in Thailand and was he maintaining a second wife in Thailand?

His organisation gave no prominent role to women. Reena Roy, the girlfriend of late Deep Sidhu was also not allowed to open up about Amritpal's association with Deep Sidhu. Kirandip Kaur, the wife of Amritpal Singh has been kept in captivity and beaten up regularly him.

Singh called his marriage an example of reverse migration projecting he will stay in Punjab.

Probe agencies are also questioning the premise of Amritpal Singh's organisation and is seeking answers on why no women were at the forefront if it was actually a fight against drugs. Women of any family are the biggest sufferers of the widespread drug menace phenomenon. As they have not been at the forefront, it shows that it is not an actual fight against drugs, but only a show-off, according to intelligence reports.

Amritpal does not talk about his past as it is overtly due to possible damage to his image leading to a decrease in credibility. He was closely involved with drug dealers in Dubai namely Jaswant Singh Rode whose brother is operating from Pakistan, reads the report.

He does not talk about his past life where he was non-Amritdhari and not following Sikh religious tenets. After coming to India, he and his organization started working as a religious fundamentalist cum vigilante group, completely contradictory to his earlier personality which clearly shows that he has been planted in India by forces inimical to Indian interest, according to intelligence reports.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, an alert was issued in three districts of Uttarakhand as precaution in view of the possibility of Singh entering the state, the state's Director General of Police Ashok Kumar had said. While speaking to news agency ANI, the DGP said, “An alert has been issued in Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udhamsinghnagar districts of the state as a precaution in view of the possibility of pro-Khalisthan Amritpal Singh entering the state." He added that the police are conducting intensive checking on the borders of all three districts and in other areas. Significantly, all three districts of the State have been affected by terrorism in the 90s, DGP had said.

(With inputs from ANI)