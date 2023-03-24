Meanwhile, earlier in the day, an alert was issued in three districts of Uttarakhand as precaution in view of the possibility of Singh entering the state, the state's Director General of Police Ashok Kumar had said. While speaking to news agency ANI, the DGP said, “An alert has been issued in Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udhamsinghnagar districts of the state as a precaution in view of the possibility of pro-Khalisthan Amritpal Singh entering the state." He added that the police are conducting intensive checking on the borders of all three districts and in other areas. Significantly, all three districts of the State have been affected by terrorism in the 90s, DGP had said.

