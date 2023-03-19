Home / News / India /  Amritpal Singh LIVE updates: Plan to nab Khalistani sympathiser laid 15 days ago
LIVE UPDATES

Amritpal Singh LIVE updates: Plan to nab Khalistani sympathiser laid 15 days ago

3 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 10:29 AM IST Livemint
Punjab: Police personnel stand guard to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh (ANI)Premium
Punjab: Police personnel stand guard to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh (ANI)

  • Amritpal Singh Live updates: The Khalistani leader has been declared fugitive

The Punjab police have beefed up security in the state to arrest Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh who is currently on the run. On Saturday, the Punjab government launched a major crackdown against Waris Punjab De chief. The cops have arrested 78 members of an outfit headed by him.

The police action came a day ahead of the start of Amritpal Singh's 'Khalsa Wahir' - a religious procession - which was to start from Muktsar district.

Security has been tightened at many places in Punjab with intensive vehicle checking.

Here are all the latest updates on Amritpal Singh's search operation.

19 Mar 2023, 10:29:31 AM IST

Police arrest Waris Punjab de's financier Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi

Daljeet Singh Kalsi alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, an alleged advisor and financer of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, has been arrested, Central Agency sources told ANI news agency.

19 Mar 2023, 10:27:14 AM IST

Who is Amritpal Singh--chief of Waris Punjab De?

A massive search operation is on in Punjab to detain separatist leader Amritpal Singh, chief of Waris Punjab De. The 30-year-old came into prominence in the past 6-7 months as a Khalistani sympathiser.

He was born in Amritsar's Jallupur Khera village in 1993.

Singh studied up to Class 12 in Amritsar and left India to work with his uncle's transport company in Dubai.

He has been anointed the head of Waris Punjab De, an organisation founded by Deep Sidhu.

Amritpal and his supporters claim that Sidhu was murdered by the 'state'. Singh had backed Deep Sidhu for the Red Fort protest on the 2021 republic Day protest during the farmers' agitation.

Last year, Amritpal Singh went through Sikh baptism at Anandpur Sahib to become 'Amritdhari Sikh'. From a clean-shaven transporter, Amritpal has now become a radical Sikh leader with a flowing beard. He dresses like Bhindranwale.

In an old interview, Amritpal had said he was drawn to Sikh activism after the Bargari Sacrilege and Behbal Kalan police firing in 2015.

Amritpal is reportedly married to UK-based NRI Kirandeep Kaur.

Amritpal Singh has reportedly issued a threat recently to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he will meet the same fate as that former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh at Golden Temple, in Amritsar on Friday. (ANI)
View Full Image
Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh at Golden Temple, in Amritsar on Friday. (ANI) (HT_PRINT)
19 Mar 2023, 10:12:30 AM IST

What was the Ajnala incident

On 23 February 2023, the supporters of Amritpal Singh clashed with police and stormed into the Ajnala police complex in Amritsar, protesting against the arrest of one of his associates--Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man.

Carrying swords and other arms, scores of supporters led by Singh had assembled at the police station in Ajnala in Amritsar. They broke the barricades put up by the police.

Amritsar: 'Waris Punab De' group's leader Amritpal Singh's supporters break barricades and enter the police station demanding the release of Amritpal Singh's close aide, in Ajnala near Amritsar.
View Full Image
Amritsar: 'Waris Punab De' group's leader Amritpal Singh's supporters break barricades and enter the police station demanding the release of Amritpal Singh's close aide, in Ajnala near Amritsar. (ANI)
19 Mar 2023, 10:05:32 AM IST

Cases against pro-Khalistan outfit 'Waris Punjab De'

According to the Punjab Police, WPD elements are involved in four criminal cases relating to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attacking police persons and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duties of public servants. Case FIR No. 39 dated 24-02-2023 also stands registered against WPD elements for the attack on Ajnala Police Station.

19 Mar 2023, 10:01:28 AM IST

Punjab Police arrest 78 people of 'Waris Punjab De'

The Punjab Police on Saturday launched a state-wide campaign against Amritpal Singh, chief of 'Waris Punjab De' organisation and other members of the organisation. According to the police, a total of 78 people have been arrested who have links with the radical organisation.

19 Mar 2023, 09:56:31 AM IST

Plan to arrest Amritpal Singh laid 15 days ago

The manhunt to arrest Amritpal Singh was not an impromptu decision. The Central, as well as the Punjab government, orchestrated this plan 15 days ago.

According to a report by the Indian Express, both governments were waiting for G20 meeting to end.

In view of the G20 meeting in Amritsar from 15 to 17 March, the government postponed the operation.

Police had made preparations 5 days ago that Amritpal Singh would be arrested while going to Rampura Phul. Amritpal was to attend a program in Rampura Phul on Saturday.

On February 28, the Punjab government requested the Union Home Ministry to send 120 CRPF personnel.

Amritsar: Punjab Police personnel check vehicles as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
View Full Image
Amritsar: Punjab Police personnel check vehicles as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Raminder Pal Singh)
19 Mar 2023, 09:44:35 AM IST

Police deployed outside Amritpal Singh's residence in Amritsar

In an effort to nab Amritpal Singh, police personnel have been deployed outside Amritpal Singh's residence in Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar

19 Mar 2023, 09:40:56 AM IST

Amritpal Singh declared fugitive

Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh has been declared a fugitive. Meanwhile, security has beefed up in Punjab to arrest the radical leader.

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh (C) pays his respect at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on March 3, 2023
View Full Image
'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh (C) pays his respect at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on March 3, 2023 (AFP)

