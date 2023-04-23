Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh surrendered in Punjab's Moga district and was arrested by the police officials on Sunday morning. He will be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail. The ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief had been on the run since March 18 when a police crackdown was launched against him and his aides.

The police on March 18 had launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

He and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attacking police personnel, and creating obstructions in public servants' lawful discharge of duty.

Here are five facts about Amritpal Singh

1) The 30-year-old was working at a transport company in Dubai before he shot into the public eye about six months ago. Singh heads a group called “Waris Punjab De," which in the Punjabi language means “the heirs of Punjab."

2) His calls to revive the secessionist movement have drawn some parallels to Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who led the movement in the 1980s. However, unlike Bhindranwale, Singh doesn’t have the backing of the orthodox Sikh clergy.

3) “We all are still slaves. Those who think we are free should consult a doctor. We have to fight for freedom. Those who indulge in sacrilege will not be handed over to police or sent to courts, we will punish them," Singh said at a public gathering a few months ago.

4) In February, Amritpal Singh’s armed supporters stormed a police station demanding the release of an arrested aide. The incident was the latest in a string of criminal charges against Singh and his supporters. He’s also wanted for inciting violence.

5) He has urged supporters to fight for an independent state and made assassination threats against government ministers. He was often seen surrounded by supporters armed with rifles and carrying belts of ammunition — styling himself along the lines of Bhindranwale.