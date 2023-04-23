Amritpal Singh surrendered in Punjab's Moga today. 5 facts about Waris Punjab De chief2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 08:37 AM IST
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh had been on the run since March 18 when a Punjab police crackdown was launched against him and his aides.
Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh surrendered in Punjab's Moga district and was arrested by the police officials on Sunday morning. He will be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail. The ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief had been on the run since March 18 when a police crackdown was launched against him and his aides.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×