Fugitive self-styled preacher Amritpal Singh on Thursday released a new video from hiding and debunked the rumors around his last video, which some people claimed was made in police custody. The 'Waris Punjab De' chief affirmed in the video that he will not flee out of fear and will die fighting for the nation. He also added that he has no plans to surrender but will appear before the world soon.

“Amritpal Singh has shared another video address, adding further context to yesterday's video. He confirmed the video was not made in police custody, he’s speaking freely. He also affirmed that he’s made no demands to the police. Reassured that he wouldn’t flee out of fear but will die fighting for the nation. Also, re-enforced his message of the need of Sikhs to unite against state oppression," a Twitter page named Khalsa captioned the post while sharing the video.

Amritpal Singh cleared that video which was released on Wednesday was not made in police captivity and he is not habitual of making video addresses. He further advised his audience to not look for a conspiracy in everything and that the plan of the almighty is bigger than all of us.

The Waris Punjab De chief also added that nobody should think that he is a fugitive and has left his supporters in peril. “I am not afraid of death, and will work for the benefits of my supporters," Singh can be heard saying in the video.

The clarification video came after Singh released a video on Wednesday in which he said if the state government had the intention of making an arrest, police could have come to his house and he would have given up.

The Punjab police are on high alert in several districts of Punjab and the hunt for Amritpal Singh is ongoing. Amritsar commissioner of police welcomed the reports which claimed that Amritpal Singh is thinking of surrendering in Golden Temple.

The government has submitted in Punjab and Haryana high court that despite their best efforts, they have not arrested Amritpal Singh yet. The statement by the government in court came after the legal team of Amritpal approached the court claiming that he is in illegal custody of Punjab Police.