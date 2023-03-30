Fugitive self-styled preacher Amritpal Singh on Thursday released a new video from hiding and debunked the rumors around his last video, which some people claimed was made in police custody. The 'Waris Punjab De' chief affirmed in the video that he will not flee out of fear and will die fighting for the nation. He also added that he has no plans to surrender but will appear before the world soon.

