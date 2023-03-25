It's been a week, and Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh has remained out of police sight. Last Saturday (18 March), the Punjab police launched a search operation against the radical leader, and his aides. While the cops have got some success as they have nabbed hundreds of supporters of Waris Punjab De Chief, the group's main leader is still untrackable.

Here are the 10 latest updates on Amritpal Singh:

1. To catch Amritpal Singh at the earliest, teams of Delhi Police and Punjab Police on Friday launched a search operation in Delhi and its border in view of the possibility of his entering the national capital.

2. An alert has been sounded in Uttarakhand over the possibility of an absconding pro-Khalistan preacher entering the state

3. Punjab police have found shocking photos from a phone recovered from an aide of Amritpal Singh. The phone had images of the flag, emblem, and currency of “Khalistan" and videos of firearms practice by young men allegedly picked for the radical preacher Anandpur Khalistan Fauz.

4. Amritpal's mentor Papalpreet has been served with a notice from the income tax department over unaccounted income. I-T sleuths have asked Papalpreet to explain the source of ₹4.48 lakh credited into his account

5. Amritpal Singh, before escaping a Punjab Police crackdown on his outfit and supporters, attended five events in 10 days, in which he tried to radicalise Sikhs, coaxing 800-1,000 individuals to remain prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice.

6. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has issued an alert and put up posters of Amritpal and his aides along the Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh.

7. As many as 207 persons have been arrested for disturbing peace and harmony in Punjab as of 23 March.

8. Yesterday, Punjab Police released 44 people who were taken into preventive arrest during the ongoing operation against those trying to disturb law and order in the state.

9. An intelligence report on Waris Punjab De chief has claimed that Singh is no devout Sikh and has been leading a lavish lifestyle in Dubai with frequent trips to Thailand. The report added that Amritpal Singh used to beat Kirandeep Kaur whom he married in February this year. Kirandeep was kept in captivity. Though Kirandeep's family is from Punjab, they settled in UK and Kirandeep is a UK citizen.

10. Haryana Police have nabbed a woman who allegedly harboured Amritpal Singh and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home in the state's Kurukshetra district.

Meanwhile, All India Anti-Terrorist Front (AIATF) chairman Maninderjeet Singh Bitta said Pakistan is trying to target Punjab. In the recent past, Punjab has witnessed a multi-fold increase in drone activities from across the international border with Pakistan, with many drones dropping arms and ammunition, several of them shot down by the BSF troops. He said the anti-national elements, many of whom have cross-border links, want to foment unrest in Punjab. The AIATF chief said that the gangster-terrorist nexus is emerging as another challenge as "they have their links in Pakistan and Canada" and cited the example of singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead last year in a Mansa village.