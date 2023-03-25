Meanwhile, All India Anti-Terrorist Front (AIATF) chairman Maninderjeet Singh Bitta said Pakistan is trying to target Punjab. In the recent past, Punjab has witnessed a multi-fold increase in drone activities from across the international border with Pakistan, with many drones dropping arms and ammunition, several of them shot down by the BSF troops. He said the anti-national elements, many of whom have cross-border links, want to foment unrest in Punjab. The AIATF chief said that the gangster-terrorist nexus is emerging as another challenge as "they have their links in Pakistan and Canada" and cited the example of singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead last year in a Mansa village.

