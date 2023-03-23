Amritpal Singh robbed bike at gunpoint, changed outfits while fleeing to Haryana

Amritpal Singh robbed bike at gunpoint, changed outfits while fleeing to Haryana2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 07:58 PM IST
Punjab's Inspector General of Police, Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill, on Thursday revealed that the Waris Punjab De chief's last location was in Haryana.
Days after the Punjab Police launched a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his associates, there are now indications that the fugitive leader has left the state. Haryana Police have nabbed a woman who allegedly harboured Amritpal Singh and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home in the state's Kurukshetra district - an indicator that Amritpal Singh is no longer in the western state.
