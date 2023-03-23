Amritpal Singh robbed bike at gunpoint, changed outfits while fleeing to Haryana

Days after the Punjab Police launched a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his associates, there are now indications that the fugitive leader has left the state. Haryana Police have nabbed a woman who allegedly harboured Amritpal Singh and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home in the state's Kurukshetra district - an indicator that Amritpal Singh is no longer in the western state.

“We have nabbed the woman, who harboured Amritpal and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home in Shahabad on Sunday. The woman has been handed over to Punjab Police," Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria told PTI.

Reports on Thursday also cited CCTV footage shared by Punjab Police that features a man walking with an umbrella - suspected to be Amritpal Singh. Officials also confirmed that his last known whereabouts were in the same area.

CCTV footage indicates that the fugitive has made use of numerous vehicles - some obtained at gunpoint - to escape with his aides. The growing list includes a Mercedes, a Brezza SUV, an Isuzu pick-up, a motorbike and a motorized cart. According to reports, the Khalistani leader also changed his clothes at several points along his multi-vehicle journey. Singh reportedly stole a motorcycle with his aide at gunpoint in Ludhiana and hitched an auto ride for another stretch.

According to the police, Papalpreet Singh had been driving the motorcycle on which Amritpal Singh rode pillion while escaping the police crackdown on his outfit on Saturday.

Visuals released by the police and updates from locals indicate, Singh had changed his clothes and hairstyles repeatedly as he fled. While efforts are still underway to nab the fugitive preacher and several of his aides, Singh's current location remains unclear.

A number of supporters of Amritpal Singh had stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar with swords and guns last month to secure the release of an associate of the radical preacher, raising fears about the return of pro-Khalistan militancy to the state that borders Pakistan.

