Amritpal Singh robbed bike at gunpoint, changed outfits while fleeing to Haryana

CCTV footage indicates that the fugitive has made use of numerous vehicles - some obtained at gunpoint - to escape with his aides. The growing list includes a Mercedes, a Brezza SUV, an Isuzu pick-up, a motorbike and a motorized cart. According to reports, the Khalistani leader also changed his clothes at several points along his multi-vehicle journey. Singh reportedly stole a motorcycle with his aide at gunpoint in Ludhiana and hitched an auto ride for another stretch.