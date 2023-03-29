Amritpal Singh, fugitive and radical preacher of pro Khalistan outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’, has broken his silence after he gave Punjab Police the slip on 18 March. “If Punjab government had intention of arresting me, police could have come to my house and I would have given in", the preacher has said.

Amritpal Singh who is believed to have escaped to Nepal after he was chased in Punjab, came live on Youtube on Wednesday and said that the Punjab Government could have arrested him if they wanted to.

"The Almighty saved us from the attempt of 'lakhs of cops' who were sent to make an arrest" Amritpal is heard saying in the video clip.

The radical preacher also slammed the Punjab Police for arresting Sikh youths during a crackdown against him.

Wearing a black turban and shawl, the Khalistan sympathizer further said if the state government had the intention of making an arrest, police could have come to his house and he would have given up.

The video appeared amid reports that the radical preacher might surrender.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government Wednesday informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that "despite best efforts", radical preacher Amritpal Singh has not been arrested yet. Justice N S Shekhawat was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by advocate Imaan Singh Khara, seeking the "release" of the Khalistan sympathiser from alleged police custody.

Police has launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

The elusive preacher himself, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district recently. The police operation began about three weeks after Amritpal and his supporters stormed into the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested man.

Amritpal and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

