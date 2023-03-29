'If they had intention of arresting me...', Amritpal Singh dares Punjab govt, cops in new video2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 06:05 PM IST
Amritpal Singh's video surfaces on social media, radical preacher slams Punjab Police for arresting Sikh youths during crackdown.
Amritpal Singh, fugitive and radical preacher of pro Khalistan outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’, has broken his silence after he gave Punjab Police the slip on 18 March. “If Punjab government had intention of arresting me, police could have come to my house and I would have given in", the preacher has said.
