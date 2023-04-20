'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur has been detained by Punjab police from Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport, Amritsar as she was trying to board a flight to London according to Punjab Police sources.

The self-styled Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh tied the knot with a UK-based NRI Kirandeep Kaur at Jallupur Khera, his native village in Amritsar in February this year. Dubai-returned Amritpal Singh is the head of 'Waris Punjab De', a group founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year.

Earlier two more aides of the fugitive radical preacher and Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh were arrested at Mohali in Punjab, in a joint operation by Punjab and Delhi Police.

The arrested aides of the Waris Punjab De were identified as Gurjant Singh and Nisha.

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff of Punjab Police and a team of Delhi Police chased a car and surrounded it outside Kothi No. 1136 in Sector 89, Mohali.

In what was seen as a major breakthrough amid the continuing manhunt for Amritpal, Punjab police earlier arrested his close aide Joga Singh from Sirhind in the Fatehgarh Sahib district.

"Punjab police arrested 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's main aide Joga Singh from Sirhind. He was arrested in a joint operation by Amritsar police rural and Hoshiyarpur police," DIG Border Range Narinder Bhargav said at a press briefing on Saturday.