Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur detained by Punjab police: Report1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 12:55 PM IST
- The self-styled Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh tied the knot with a UK-based NRI Kirandeep Kaur at Jallupur Khera, his native village in Amritsar in February this year
'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur has been detained by Punjab police from Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport, Amritsar as she was trying to board a flight to London according to Punjab Police sources.
