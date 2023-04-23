Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Moga1 min read . 07:40 AM IST
- AmritPal Singh arrested by Punjab Police
Punjab Police arrested fugitive preacher and Sikh separatist leader Amritpal Singh on Sunday according to sources . “He has been arrested by the Punjab Police," a senior police official told news agency PTI.
Punjab Police launched the crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De' on March 18.
Amritpal Singh and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.
The crackdown against Amritpal Singh began on March 18 and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De.'
He however, escaped the police dragnet twice -- first on March 18 in Jalandhar district by switching vehicles and then again on March 28 in Hoshiarpur when he returned to Punjab along with his key associate Papalpreet Singh.
Papalpreet, who is considered to be Amritpal's mentor and who has allegedly been in contact with Pakistan's ISI, has been arrested.
Several cases have been lodged against the Khalistan sympathizer and his associates for allegedly spreading disharmony, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and obstructing the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.
Despite being sighted in several CCTV footage and photos with changed appearances at many places, including Patiala, Kurukshetra and Delhi, the radical preacher continued to hoodwink the police.
While on the run, two videos and one audio clip of Amritpal surfaced on social media. In one of his two videos, which surfaced on March 30, Amritpal asserted that he was not a fugitive and would soon appear.
The pro-Khalistan preacher had claimed that he was not like those who would flee the country.
