Amritpal Singh spotted in CCTV footage from Haryana as cops continue search1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 08:20 PM IST
Pro-Khalistan leader and radical preacher Amritpal Singh was last spotted on March 20 in Haryana's Kurukshetra region.
Fugitive pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh was last spotted in Haryana's Kurukshetra region on March 19 - a few days after security forces launched a manhunt for the radical preacher. The Haryana Police have also arrested a woman who allegedly harboured Amritpal Singh and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home in Kurukshetra district during this time. His current location however remains a mystery.
