Amritpal Singh spotted in CCTV footage from Haryana as cops continue search

Pro-Khalistan leader and radical preacher Amritpal Singh was last spotted on March 20 in Haryana's Kurukshetra region.
Fugitive pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh was last spotted in Haryana's Kurukshetra region on March 19 - a few days after security forces launched a manhunt for the radical preacher. The Haryana Police have also arrested a woman who allegedly harboured Amritpal Singh and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home in Kurukshetra district during this time. His current location however remains a mystery.
“We are still actively searching for Amritpal Singh and have come to know that his last location was in Haryana. We have taken a woman named Baljeet Kaur into custody. Amritpal stayed at this woman's house in Kurukshetra and the Waris Punjab De chief and his close aide had been in touch with her for the last two-and-a-half years," said Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill.
CCTV footage from near the house in Kurukshetra also show an individual walking under an umbrella - identified by officials as Amritpal Singh. The clip from March 20 is the most recent visual of the fugitive leader currently shared by officials. The IGP said that Singh had stayed here on the night of March 19 before leaving the next day.
(With inputs from agencies)
