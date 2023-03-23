Amritpal Singh spotted in CCTV footage from Haryana as cops continue search

“We are still actively searching for Amritpal Singh and have come to know that his last location was in Haryana. We have taken a woman named Baljeet Kaur into custody. Amritpal stayed at this woman's house in Kurukshetra and the Waris Punjab De chief and his close aide had been in touch with her for the last two-and-a-half years," said Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill.