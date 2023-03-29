Amritpal Singh to surrender at Golden Temple? Punjab police has a plan2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 09:23 PM IST
Many districts of Punjab including Amritsar, Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda, and Anandpur Sahib are on high alert after the inputs from intelligence
After inputs from intelligence that Amritpal Singh has entered Punjab and may offer surrender at Golden Temple, Amritsar police commissioner Naunihal Singh on Wednesday said that he is welcome to do so. Many districts of Punjab including Amritsar, Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda, and Anandpur Sahib are on high alert after the inputs from intelligence.
