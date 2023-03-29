After inputs from intelligence that Amritpal Singh has entered Punjab and may offer surrender at Golden Temple, Amritsar police commissioner Naunihal Singh on Wednesday said that he is welcome to do so. Many districts of Punjab including Amritsar, Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda, and Anandpur Sahib are on high alert after the inputs from intelligence.

The police commissioner also clarified that the heightened security around Golden Temple is because of a large congregation of devotees and they don't have any inputs regarding Amritpal Singh offering his surrender at the religious Sikh site.

Naunihal Singh also answered the question on the reports of Amritpal Singh putting three demands for his surrender and said “I am not aware of any such condition. I don't have any such information."

"We have arranged for public security. Agar vo aake surrender karna chahte hai toh unka mann hain (If he wants to surrender, it's his wish)," the top cop said.

"Without Amritpal Singh demanding anything, I want to say that the Punjab police is a professional organization. And if he surrenders, we will follow the due legal process. There will be no discrimination or torture," Naunihal Singh said asserting that police did not receive any condition from Amritpal Singh for his surrender.

The legal team of Amritpal Singh approached Punjab and Haryana high court claiming that the self-styled preacher is in illegal custody of Punjab Police. The police, however, submitted that Amritpal Singh is not arrested yet, despite their best efforts.

On Wednesday, an undated video was also released in which Amritpal Singh is himself claiming that he was not arrested.

“If the Punjab government had the intention of arresting me, police could have come to my house and I would have given in", the preacher has said.

In first a video after police action Waris Punjab De chief #AmritpalSingh asking to call Sarbat Khalsa on the occasion of Baisakhi and also talking about arrest of his aides and later their detention in Assam jail. pic.twitter.com/sNKvN4Idiv — Parteek Singh Mahal (@parteekmahal) March 29, 2023

Amritpal Singh was believed to be escaped to neighboring Nepal and the Nepalese government also added him to the surveillance list after a request from Indian authorities. The Union Home Ministry also directed all security agencies to be on high alert in the Nepal-India border area.