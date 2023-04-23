Amritpal wanted to avoid wife's arrest, feared UK money stash getting discovered: Report2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 04:12 PM IST
- On 10 February 2023, Singh got married to Kaur in a simple ceremony at Jallupur Khera, his native village in Amritsar
- 29-year-old Amritpal Singh was arrested at 6:45 am from Moga on Sunday, 23 April, after he remained elusive form Punjab police for a month
Pro-Khalistan radical fugitive and leader of ‘Waris Punjab De’ was arrested by the Punjab Police on Sunday from Moga and reportedly transferred to Assam's Dibrugarh jail, where others arrested in the same case has been transferred.
