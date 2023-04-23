Pro-Khalistan radical fugitive and leader of ‘Waris Punjab De’ was arrested by the Punjab Police on Sunday from Moga and reportedly transferred to Assam's Dibrugarh jail, where others arrested in the same case has been transferred.

Reports have emerged stating that Amritpal was under pressure considering immense pressure after his wife Kirandeep Kaur, a British national, was placed under surveillance and being tracked by the Punjab Police, according to India Today.

The report has further stated that Amritpal was under the impression that his newly married wife Kirandeep would be arrested on grounds of assisting escape for a fugitive.

It also stated that Amritpal had allegedly routed funds for himself and the organisation Waris Punjab De though Kirandeep's bank accounts and had stashed them in UK.

Kaur was stopped from boarding a flight to London at the Sri Guru Ram Dass International Airport here on Thursday. Kirandeep had a visa that was valid until July, and she wanted to leave India before it expired.

She was questioned by the immigration authorities and some other officials for more than three hours and thereafter, asked to return along with some relatives who had come to see her off at the airport.

Singh married Kaur, a UK-based NRI, in February this year.

Punjab Police officials refused to answer questions posed by media persons at the airport.

On 10 February, Singh got married to Kaur in a simple ceremony at Jallupur Khera, his native village in Amritsar.

The 'Anand Karaj' (marriage as per Sikh rituals) was held with a limited gathering of family members from both sides at a gurudwara in Baba Bakala in Amritsar.

Singh had said that a marriage ceremony should be simple and urged people not to indulge in “show-off" by splurging money on grand weddings.

The preacher said his marriage was an example of reverse migration and announced that he and his wife would live in Punjab.

Amritpal Singh Arrest

Amritpal is facing charges of disrupting communal harmony, attempt to murder and attacking police, and was also booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

According to India Today citing people familiar with the development in Punjab, chief minister Bhagwant Mann monitored the Amritpal Singh arrest operation throughout the night, and around 4am, it was confirmed that Amritpal was surrounded with no escape route.

The 29-year-old Amritpal was arrested at 6:45 am after police personnel surrounded him in Rode village, leaving him with no way to escape, Inspector General of Police, Sukhchain Singh Gill told a news conference here.

Slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale hailed from Rode village and Amritpal was last year anointed the head of 'Waris Punjab De' outfit at an event held in this village.

Gill said Amritpal was traced to village Rode based on operational inputs and was surrounded by cops leaving him with no way to escape.