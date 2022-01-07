Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amritsar: 170 passengers onboard flight from Rome test Covid positive on arrival

Amritsar: 170 passengers onboard flight from Rome test Covid positive on arrival

Punjab:Delhi Omicron cases: On Thursday, the national capital witnessed a massive surge of 15,097 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 8
1 min read . 05:04 PM IST Livemint

  • On Thursday, 125 passengers of an international chartered flight from Italy had tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival at the Amritsar airport

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

An alarming number of 170 of total 285 passengers, who arrived in Amritsar on charter flight from Rome, test Covid-19 positive, on Friday.

On Thursday, 125 passengers of an international chartered flight from Italy had tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival at the Amritsar airport.

India on Friday revised its travel guideline for international passengers making 7-day home quarantine must effective from 11 January.

Italy is one of the "at risk" countries according to the Union Health Ministry, and all eligible passengers were tested for Covid-19 and 125 of them were found to be positive on Thursday.

The Amritsar airport authorities stated on Twitter that they have taken all necessary actions to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The charter flight between Milan in Italy and Amritsar in Punjab was operated by Portuguese company EuroAtlantic Airways.

