OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Amritsar: 5 kg high-intensity IED, RDX recovered; probe on. Read here
Listen to this article

The police authorities have recovered 5 kg IED, which includes around 2.7 kg RDX, 1.3 kg iron balls, codex wire, electric detonator, and digital timer, from a village near to Wagah-Attari border, Amritsar inspector general police range Mohnish Chawla said to news agency ANI.

"We've registered a case and are investigating it. The IED is of high intensity and can cause high damage," he added.

Rashpal Singh, AIG, STF, Amritsar, said the police had got a tip-off about durgs, but instead found IED weighing around 5kgs. 

"We got info about drugs but when we reached there, found it to be an IED weighing around 5 kgs from a village near to Wagah-Attari border. We've recovered 1 lakh also. It has come from Pakistan," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout