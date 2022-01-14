Amritsar: 5 kg high-intensity IED, RDX recovered; probe on. Read here

Amritsar: 5 kg high-intensity IED, RDX recovered; probe on. Read here1 min read . 06:27 PM IST
- Amritsar inspector general police range Mohnish Chawla says the IED was of high intensity and could cause high damage
The police authorities have recovered 5 kg IED, which includes around 2.7 kg RDX, 1.3 kg iron balls, codex wire, electric detonator, and digital timer, from a village near to Wagah-Attari border, Amritsar inspector general police range Mohnish Chawla said to news agency ANI.
"We've registered a case and are investigating it. The IED is of high intensity and can cause high damage," he added.
Rashpal Singh, AIG, STF, Amritsar, said the police had got a tip-off about durgs, but instead found IED weighing around 5kgs.
"We got info about drugs but when we reached there, found it to be an IED weighing around 5 kgs from a village near to Wagah-Attari border. We've recovered ₹1 lakh also. It has come from Pakistan," he added.
