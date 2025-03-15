Amritsar blast: Explosives thrown by bike-borne men at Thakurdwara Temple; ‘ISI creating disturbance’, says Commissioner

A blast occurred at Thakurdwara Temple in Khandwala, Amritsar, late last night after two bike-borne men lobbed an object, suspected to be an explosive, at the temple.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Suspects identified He added that two suspects had been identified and assured the public that authorities were taking swift action. "The police are taking action, they will be caught within a day," the minister said.

Two motorcycle-borne masked men were captured on CCTV footage lobbing an object, suspected to be an explosive, at the temple after 12 midnight, ANI reported.

According to eyewitnesses, the two men were seen lobbing a suspicious object towards the temple. No injuries were reported, and police personnel rushed to the site and initiated an investigation into the incident.

“Pakistan's ISI involved” Amritsar Commissioner GPS Bhullar has suggested the hand of Pakistan Intel agency ISI in the blast, ANI reported.

Advertisement

"We got information at 2 am and rushed to the spot right away. A forensic team was called... We checked the CCTV and spoke to the nearby people. The thing is that Pakistan's ISI lures our youth into creating disturbances in Punjab," Commissioner Bhullar said.

Advertisement

The police official said, "We will trace this case within days and take appropriate action." He also issued a stern warning to the youth, urging them not to ruin their lives. "I warn the youth not to ruin their lives... We will catch the culprits soon," he said.

Meanhwile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today stated that there were many attempts to disturb the peace in the State.

"There are always many attempts to disturb the peace in Punjab. Drugs, gangsters, and extortion are part of it, and there are attempts to show that Punjab has become a disturbed state... During the festival of Holi, in other States, the police had to use lathicharge during processions. But such things do not happen in Punjab... The law and order situation in Punjab is good," Mann said.

Advertisement

The Thakur Dwara Temple explosion follows an incident on Friday, where at least five people were injured when an assailant attacked them with an iron rod at the Golden Temple premises. The attack occurred at Shri Guru Ramdas Sarai, a lodging facility for pilgrims.

Further investigation is on. Details awaited.