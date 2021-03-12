OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Amritsar: Train services resume after farmers withdraw dharna after 169 days

Train services resume in Amritsar after farm union yesterday suspended 169-day long 'dharna' on tracks ahead of the wheat harvest season "Dharna at Jandiala Guru Railway Station suspended, for the time being, passenger trains operational now", says Gurpreet Khera, Deputy Commissioner, ANI tweets.

A group of farmers squatting on railway tracks near Amritsar to protest the Centre's new farm laws withdrew their agitation on Thursday.

Savinder Singh, a leader of the Kissan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee which had been spearheading the stir, said they decided to withdraw the rail blockade at Devidaspura on the Amritsar-Delhi route after a meeting of all protesting farmer unions.

Devidaspur near Jandiala station is about 25 km from Amritsar railway station.

"Farmers were blocking only passenger trains but the Centre decided to stop goods trains as well which caused huge losses to farmers, traders and industrialists. In the light of current circumstances, farmers have unanimously resolved to end the stir here," he said.

Officials said that with the farmers ending their stir here, normal movement of trains will resume within a couple of days.

