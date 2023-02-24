Amritsar unrest: Who are 'Waris Punjab De' Lovepreet Toofan and Amritpal Singh?
- On Thursday, after talks with the 'Waris Punjab De' leader Amritpal Singh and his followers, Punjab police decided to release his close aide Lovepreet Toofan.
Amritsar news: Pro-Khalistan outfit 'Waris Punjab De''s chief Amritpal Singh staged a massive protest in front of the Amritsar's Ajnala police station on Friday, following which his close aide Lovepreet Toofan has now been released from jail.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×