Amruta Fadnavis hits back at Sanjay Raut over 'CMs having picnic in Davos' remark, calls his remark baseless

What began as a political jibe over Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attending the Davos Summit, has snowballed into a sharp rebuttal from the CM's wife, Amruta Fadnavis. Taking a swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, she claimed that the CM was not in Davos for a picnic.

“I can never understand his (Raut’s) language. But I will only say this much that someone who goes for a picnic does not hold conferences and meetings daily from 6 am to 11 pm to bring investment to India and Maharashtra, and boost employment,” Amruta Fadnavis told reporters on Thursday – describing Raut's statement as “baseless.”

What did Sanjay Raut say? Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday, took a swipe at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, dismissing it as a “picnic” and questioning the relevance of the global summit for Indian states.

The MP from Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) further went on to suggest that state leaders were using public money to attend the event, claiming that Indian industries travel to Davos, meet chief ministers, and sign agreements at taxpayers’ expense.

“They go to Davos every year. They should tell the nation and their states how much is spent on their travel. This could have happened sitting in Mumbai. If the figures being given are true, then I welcome them,” he added.

Raut further claimed that Fadnavis would only turn his attention to local issues, including the Mumbai mayoral election, after returning from Switzerland.

CM Fadnavis in Davos Devendra Fadnavis is in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting – for which he departed on Sunday, 11 January, as per a report by TOI.

Devendra Fadnavis is being credited with the BJP-led Mahayuti combine’s success in the recent municipal corporation elections.

The CM travelled to Davos days after the high-stakes Birhanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections – where the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious. The saffron party emerged as the single largest party in the 227-member civic body polls, winning 89 seats.