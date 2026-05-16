Amruta Fadnavis says she skipped Cannes visit after PM Modi’s austerity call and focus on national priorities

Amruta Fadnavis, singer, social activist and wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has announced that she will not travel to the Cannes Film Festival despite receiving an invitation to represent Maharashtra’s cultural heritage at the global event.

Amruta Fadnavis declines Cannes visit over austerity appeal In a statement shared alongside a video on social media, Fadnavis said the decision was taken in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for austerity measures and reduced international travel. The announcement comes at a time when public figures and government representatives are increasingly being urged to project restraint and prioritise domestic responsibilities.

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Explaining her decision, Fadnavis wrote: “My first step towards the austerity measures envisioned by Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji: putting nation first.”

She revealed that she had been invited to represent Maharashtra, its culture and the state’s handloom traditions at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, one of the world’s most high-profile international cinema and cultural events. According to her statement, preparations had already been made for the occasion, including the creation of a traditional Paithani saree from Yeola, crafted specifically for the event by local artisans.

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“I was honoured with an invitation to represent Maharashtra, its culture and our glorious handloom heritage at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. A magnificent Paithani from Yeola, crafted with months of dedication by our artisans, was prepared for this special occasion,” she said.

The Paithani saree, widely regarded as one of Maharashtra’s most celebrated textile traditions, is known for its intricate handwoven designs and strong cultural associations with the state’s heritage. Yeola, located in Nashik district, has long been recognised as a major centre for the craft, with artisans often spending several months weaving a single saree.

However, Fadnavis said she ultimately decided against attending the festival in light of the Prime Minister’s message on austerity and responsible public conduct.

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“However, in view of the Prime Minister’s call to minimise international travel and embrace austerity, I have decided to respectfully forgo my visit to Cannes,” she stated.

She acknowledged the emotional and professional significance of the decision, noting the extensive effort invested by designers, craftsmen and supporters involved in the preparations.

“This was not an easy decision, considering the love, effort and artistry invested in this journey. But when the nation calls, we must always stand by it with sincerity and conviction,” she added.

Fadnavis also extended her gratitude to those associated with the project and the planned appearance at Cannes, including artisans who worked on the Paithani ensemble.

“My deepest gratitude to every artisan, designer and well-wisher who made this beautiful endeavour possible. The red carpet can wait; the nation always comes first.”

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She concluded the statement with the message: “Jai Hind! Jai Maharashtra!”

Fadnavis did not specify whether the invitation was linked to a formal delegation or cultural representation initiative.

The Cannes Film Festival remains one of the most prominent global platforms for cinema, fashion and cultural diplomacy, frequently attended by Indian actors, filmmakers and public personalities representing different aspects of the country’s creative industries.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.