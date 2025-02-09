AMU beef biryani row: A notice announcing that "beef biryani" would be served for lunch on Sunday at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)'s Sir Shah Sulaiman Hall, sparked controversy after it went viral on social media.

The notice, allegedly issued by two "authorised" individuals, stated, "Sunday's lunch menu has been changed, and beef biryani will be served instead of chicken biryani as per demand. We hope you enjoy the new addition to our menu."

The controversy began after the notice was discovered by students at the Sir Shah Sulaiman Hall in AMU, and subsequently shared widely on social media.

The AMU notice

The notice caused an uproar among students at the university, leading the AMU administration to clarify that it was a "typing error" and to assure that those responsible had been issued a show-cause notice, reported PTI.