Beef biryani for lunch at Aligarh Muslim University? Viral notice reads ’Enjoy the new addition’, triggers row

  • Beef biryani row: A notice about serving beef biryani at Aligarh Muslim University's Sir Shah Sulaiman Hall caused outrage among students, prompting the administration to call it a typing error and issue a show-cause notice to those responsible.

Livemint
Published9 Feb 2025, 04:49 PM IST
AMU beef biryani row: A notice announcing that "beef biryani" would be served for lunch on Sunday at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)'s Sir Shah Sulaiman Hall, sparked controversy after it went viral on social media.

The notice, allegedly issued by two "authorised" individuals, stated, "Sunday's lunch menu has been changed, and beef biryani will be served instead of chicken biryani as per demand. We hope you enjoy the new addition to our menu."

The controversy began after the notice was discovered by students at the Sir Shah Sulaiman Hall in AMU, and subsequently shared widely on social media.

The AMU notice
The notice caused an uproar among students at the university, leading the AMU administration to clarify that it was a "typing error" and to assure that those responsible had been issued a show-cause notice, reported PTI.

(Keep checking for more details)

 

First Published:9 Feb 2025, 04:49 PM IST
