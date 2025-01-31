Uttar Pradesh police have booked a guest faculty at Aligarh Muslim University, Arimandan Singh Pal, for allegedly making Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, NDTV quoted police as saying on Friday.

According to the report, Arimandan Singh Pal had reportedly made the remarks during a confrontation between the faculty member and AMU security personnel on the night of January 11.

Following the incident, the AMU authorities have issued a show-cause notice to Arimandan Singh Pal, who is a guest lecturer in the university's Sanskrit department.

After a preliminary investigation, Arimandan Singh Pal was temporarily relieved, said AMU spokesperson Professor Vibha Sharma said in a press briefing on Friday.

Inquiry initiated: In an official statement, AMU Proctor Mohammad Waseem Ali said the varsity proctor had initiated an inquiry into the incident the same day it occurred.

Ali mentioned a group of students which witnessed the altercation tried to take Pal for a medical examination at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital to ascertain whether he was drunk. However, Pal left the scene before being examined.

The matter came to light following a local Congress youth leader, Raja Bhaiya, lodged a complaint with the Civil Lines Police Station, demanding action against Pal.

Circle Officer Abhay Pandey said Pal has been charged for allegedly using abusive language against the Prime Minister, chief minister, and university officials.

