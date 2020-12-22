AMU has played key role in strengthening India’s global relations: PM Modi

NEW DELHI : Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has played a significant role in strengthening India’s relations with other countries particularly through its soft power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday while attending the centenary event of the institute.

The students who get educated at AMU are cultural ambassadors of India specially those who are staying abroad, the Prime Minister added.

Modi is the first prime minister in over five decades to attend an event at AMU as a chief guest. In his virtual address, he reiterated that the recently approved New Education Policy (NEP) was brought keeping in mind the priorities of 21st century students to help develop rational thinking and scientific outlook.

“In the last 100 years, AMU has worked to strengthen India's relations with many countries of the world. The research done here on Urdu, Arabic and Persian languages, its research on Islamic literature, gives new energy to India's cultural relations particularly with the entire Islamic world," Modi said on Tuesday while addressing the university via video conferencing.

“People who have studied at AMU are at some great positions across India and abroad. When I am on foreign tours, I meet a lot of AMU alumni and they inform this with a lot of pride. Wherever they go, they are cultural ambassadors of India…In its 100 years history, AMU has shaped the lives of lakhs of people," he added.

In his address, Modi said that the university has played a key role on encouraging educating Muslim women students, reducing their dropout rates for different reasons leading to a trend of their increasing numbers at AMU. He also appreciated the university’s active role during the covid-19 pandemic in helping the common people.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the increased number of Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) since 2014, after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government came into power.

“AMU has interdisciplinary subjects from earlier…this sentiment is there in NEP as well. It prioritizes needs and interests of 21st century students. Our youth is committed of taking ahead ‘Nation First’. They are finding solutions to challenges in the country through new startups. Rational thinking and scientific outlook are their first priority and NEP takes care of that aspiration," Modi said.

In July this year, the Union cabinet approved the new NEP expected to align India's education system with employment scenario. The move is aimed at radical reforms, including initiation of vocational training and coding classes in school and offering senior students more choices in matters of higher studies.

“What belongs to the nation, belongs to all its citizens," Modi said during his address and highlighted the series of steps taken by the Union government particularly for poor including opening of bank accounts, pucca homes among others.

