Dairy brand Amul leaves no opportunity to celebrate or pay tribute to people, occasion, events or anything. As India launched its first-ever double-decker electric bus, the country's oldest dairy firm celebrated this proud moment through his famous 'utterly-butterly' girl cartoon.

In a picture shared on Amul's official Twitter handle account, the girl can be seen with an electrified sandwich in front of a double-decker bus.

In response to the doodle, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray thanked the Dairy brand. “Thank you @Amul_Coop for this wonderful one on the double-decker electric bus we brought to Mumbai’s @myBESTBus," he wrote on Twitter.

Thank you @Amul_Coop for this wonderful one on the double decker electric bus we brought to Mumbai’s @myBESTBus pic.twitter.com/Qg7McTEzHx — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 20, 2022

Mumbai has expanded its fleet of red double-decker buses--this time as an electric vehicles.

The electric bus was developed by Switch Mobility, an arm of Indian auto manufacturing giant Ashok Leyland.

The first of 200 new buses are expected to start service on Mumbai's busy roads from December, joining nearly 400 single-floor EVs already in operation.

These buses will replace the existing double-decker fleet of the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport) undertaking.

Switch India has already secured an order of 200 electric double-decker buses in Mumbai and is looking at a dominant space in the electric double-decker segment, across key regions in the country, the company said.

In April this year, Switch Mobility announced an investment of 300-million pounds to develop a range of electric buses and light commercial vehicles in India and the UK.

The electric double-decker AC bus EiV22 is powered by a 231 kWh capacity battery pack with dual gun charging system, which allows the bus to have a range up to 250 kms for intra-city transport, according to the company.