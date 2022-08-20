Amul celebrates India's first electric double-decker bus. See post1 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 10:44 PM IST
- Mumbai has expanded its fleet of red double-decker buses--this time as an electric vehicles
Dairy brand Amul leaves no opportunity to celebrate or pay tribute to people, occasion, events or anything. As India launched its first-ever double-decker electric bus, the country's oldest dairy firm celebrated this proud moment through his famous 'utterly-butterly' girl cartoon.