On February 1, Yash Raj Films (YRF) announced that Pathaan . starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, had amassed a worldwide gross of ₹634 crore. The movie earned ₹28 crore on its seventh day, according to a press release from the company. The film made a total of Rs. 15 crore abroad.

Now, legendary Indian brand Amul, in its topical graphical presentation, has shared an image celebrating Pathaan’s success. “The Badshah of Bollywood makes comeback with blockbuster!" Amul wrote while captioning the image as Jhoome Jo Makhan. In the graphical representation, the characters - who look like SRK and Deepika in the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan - are dancing while putting Amul butter on bread.

With GBP 2.1 million and a total UK revenue of GBP 70.6 million, Disney's Avatar: The Way of Water topped the charts for the seventh weekend in a row. 'Pathaan' is in second place with a UK revenue of GBP 1.9 million in just five days. Pathaan was launched in 223 locations throughout the UK, and it has so far done very well commercially.

With GBP 3,19,000, Pathaan earned the highest opening day ever for an Indian film in the United Kingdom. Before this, no movie has ever made more than GBP 3,000 in a single day.

With earnings of GBP 3,45,000 on Friday and GBP 5,56,000 on Saturday, Pathaan shattered its own record for the most money made in a single day by an Indian film.

Thousands of fans watched Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan throughout the course of the weekend on 21 screens around the country, with up to seven showings per day at both major chains and independent theatres.

"The last time anything like this happened was almost a quarter of a century ago, when there was unprecedented fan frenzy for Shah Rukh's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai." said AB Moosa, CEO of the Avalon Group, the primary distributor of Bollywood films in South Africa.

Pathaan. which marks Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in over four years, is the fourth title in producer Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and War. featuring Hrithik Roshan.

