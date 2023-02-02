Amul hails Pathaan’s success by giving SRK, Deepika a buttery twist
Amul wrote captioned the image as Jhoome Jo Makhan.
On February 1, Yash Raj Films (YRF) announced that Pathaan. starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, had amassed a worldwide gross of ₹634 crore. The movie earned ₹28 crore on its seventh day, according to a press release from the company. The film made a total of Rs. 15 crore abroad.
