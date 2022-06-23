Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amul head R S Sodhi injured in road accident in Gujarat, stable

Amul head R S Sodhi injured in road accident in Gujarat, stable

R. S. Sodhi, managing director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, better known as the manufacturer of Amul Products. 
1 min read . 01:15 PM ISTPTI

Amul head R S Sodhi injured in road accident: The car in which he was travelling turned turtle after hitting a divider on Anand-Bakrol road at around 9 pm, said Deputy Superintendent of Police B D Jadeja

Anand: R S Sodhi, Managing Director of India's leading dairy cooperative GCMMF, which markets its products under Amul brand, sustained minor injuries in a road accident near Anand town in Gujarat on Wednesday night and was admitted to a hospital, police said. 

The car in which he was travelling turned turtle after hitting a divider on Anand-Bakrol road at around 9 pm, said Deputy Superintendent of Police B D Jadeja. "Due to some unknown reasons, the car driver lost control over the vehicle, which led to the accident. 

The driver as well as Sodhi were immediately taken to a nearby hospital by the locals. Both are out of danger as they sustained minor injuries," he said. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), having its headquarter in Anand town, sells its products under the brand name Amul. Sodhi has been serving as its MD since 2010. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.